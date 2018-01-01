If you have a blog on Wordpress, Medium or any other platform, just input your RSS feed URL and we take care of the rest. Works with Atom, RSS, or Medium publications. Many popular content platforms like CNN and TechCrunch have their own Alexa flash briefing skill. Now you can too!
Share your knowledge with your followers. Create content daily. Just like managing your own blog! Create skills for daily sales tips, health habits, etc.
Share your knowledge with your followers. Create content daily. Just like managing your own blog! Create skills for daily sales tips, health habits, etc.
Create a flash breifing skill using your API. Engage your users every day by sharing information about your product; top products for the day, top offers for the day, daily quotes, etc.
Create a flash breifing skill using your API. Engage your users every day by sharing information about your product; top products for the day, top offers for the day, daily quotes, etc.
Flash briefing skills are the most popular skills on Alexa. All the top publishers have their own flash briefing skill. Give your users access to your content through Alexa!
Flash briefing skills are the most popular skills on Alexa. All the top publishers have their own flash briefing skill. Give your users access to your content through Alexa!